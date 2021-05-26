Cancel
Canteen teams with Le Bread Xpress to sell robotic bakery machines nationwide

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanteen Vending Services has teamed with Le Bread Xpress to install and manage Bake Xpress robotic bakery vending machines throughout North America, according to a press release. Bake Xpress offers a selection of pastries, pizza and artisan sandwiches that are freshly baked at time of order. Canteen has been operating...

Restaurantsspoonuniversity.com

Wylie Dufresne and Breads Bakery are a Match Made in Carb Heaven

You know those people who are born with a name that ends up being indicative of their profession? Well in a weird way, Wylie Dufresne lives up to just that because while it may be spelled differently, he is wiley when it comes to food. And his new venture with Breads Bakery, Stretch Pizza, is a testament to that.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Panera Bread Continues To Innovate The Fast Casual Guest Experience, Announces Plans For New Bakery-Cafe Design

Panera’s new next-generation bakery-cafe doubles down on dine-in warmth while enhancing digital guest experience and drive-thru. The new restaurant design builds upon Panera’s innovation in digital and positions the concept to continue to thrive in off-premise channels including Delivery, Drive-Thru and Rapid Pick Up® – both in-cafe and via a dedicated drive-thru lane. Equal in importance is a modernized and revitalized dine-in experience, as the brand believes both dine-in and off-premise will continue to grow.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Toyota Motor North America Announces Manufacturing Executive Changes

Toyota Motor North America Inc. (TMNA) announces executive changes to its manufacturing organization effective June 30, 2021. Jim Zehmer, who currently serves as general manager, administration at TABC, Inc. (TABC) will be promoted to president. Zehmer joined TABC's finance team in 1992 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including controller and manufacturing support general manager. He also was responsible for the administration functions at Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California, Toyota's vehicle assembly plant in Tijuana, Mexico, for a two-and-a-half-year period starting in 2016. He will report to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, unit manufacturing and engineering, TMNA.
Businesspharmtech.com

Optima Expands Production Capacities to Meet Demand

The Optima Group is expanding production capacities in Germany to meet with high demand for packaging and filling solutions. The Optima Group has announced its investment into expanded production capacities in Germany to meet with high demand for packaging and filling solutions. The company revealed the expansion details in a May 28, 2021 press release.
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020 – DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx, UPS

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Road Freight Transportation Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Cleveland, OHwhattheythink.com

Millcraft Added as RICOH’s Newest Direct-to-Garment Dealer

Cleveland, Ohio – The Millcraft Paper Company announced today the launch of its new Direct-to-Garment (DTG) specialty sales division and that it is partnering with RICOH to offer the award-winning RICOH DTG product line. The Cleveland-based distributor continues to invest in its core customer base – today’s commercial printers, who...
Industrybostonnews.net

Farm Vehicles Market Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends | John Deere ,Challenger ,Kioti ,Kubota

CNH Industrial (United Kingdom) Challenger (United States) Mahindra and Mahindra (India) by Type (Tractor, Harvester, Other), By Component (Harrow, Planter, Cultivator, Seed Drill, Others) Market Trends. Governmental Initiative toward Farm Mechanisation. Drivers. Labour Shortage in Rural Areas. Adaptation of Contract Farming in Emerging Countries. Challenges. Low Adaptation Rate in Underdeveloped...
Businesspackworld.com

Tony Maniscalco Appointed Business Unit Leader for SideDrive Conveyor

Maniscalco began his career in the packaging and material industry at Sidel. During his 13-year career there, he held various positions including Vice President, Technical Services supporting beverage equipment and reliability. More recently, Maniscalco held positions with Habasit, SIPA, Gates Corp. and Rexnord Corp. “We are excited to have Tony...
Businessthecustomer.net

Consumer Insight Platform OnePulse Hires Sales Leader

In London, consumer insights platform OnePulse has appointed former Kantar exec David Ashiru to drive its global sales. OnePulse offers a self-service client platform through which clients can perform ‘bite-sized’ surveys of up to three questions (‘Pulses’) at a time and receive instant responses from targeted audiences. The firm, which also has an office in Austin, Texas, recently secured £2m in new funding, which it is using to fuel further global expansion.
Economyrockproducts.com

Terex Touts TA400 Articulated Hauler

In recent months, the demand for construction equipment has seen a significant increase in the United States. Due to a rise in building projects, the market is expected to continue its growth and could reach $ 52,477.6 million by 2027. The uptick in construction activity makes it the perfect time...
Youtubehospitalitynet.org

Groups360 Launches Global Direct Booking Solution for Group Room Blocks with Hilton

Groups360 and Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the global launch of GroupSync Engage, the hospitality industry’s first integrated direct booking solution for group room blocks, across the majority of the Hilton portfolio. Incorporated into Hilton’s central reservation system, GroupSync, which will begin rolling out globally this month, will provide event planners with the ability to view real-time availability and book guest room blocks for small groups at 5,000 hotels within Hilton’s global portfolio.
Technologystateofpress.com

For SaaS startups, differentiation is an iterative process – TechCrunch

Jason VandeBoom is founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, a customer experience automation (CXA) company. Failing to come across as a unique, differentiated company will likely mean settling for an exit that feels mediocre instead of incredible. To scale sustainably, grow its customer base and mature to the point of an...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

DoorDash to launch new online convenience store in Dayton

DoorDash, a popular online food delivery company, plans to bring a new kind of delivery service to Dayton focused on high-demand restaurant and household products. DoorDash is working to open a DashMart in Dayton in the third quarter of this year, according to a company spokesperson. DashMart is a new...
Economyamazon.com

Edelweiss improves cross-sell using machine learning on Amazon SageMaker

This post is co-written by Nikunj Agarwal, lead data scientist at Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Ltd is a leading life insurance company in India. Its broad spectrum of offerings includes life insurance, health insurance, retirement policies, wealth enhancement schemes, education funding, and more. How are...
Businesswaste360.com

TIPA Expands Presence in North America

Compostable packaging producer TIPA has announced its expansion into North America with expert hires and a focus on developing US-based capabilities as demand continues to grow for sustainable packaging. Michael Waas joins TIPA as VP, North America and brings 13 years’ experience from TerraCycle where he played an integral role...
Bread Bake

Bread Bake

Place half the bread in a well greased 9×9 inch pan. Top with broccoli, cheese, onion and meat. Place remaining bread on top. In a bowl, mix eggs and milk. Pour egg mixture over bread in pan. Cover. Refrigerate overnight or at least 1 hour. Bake uncovered at 325˚F for...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Deluxe Completes Acquisition of First American Payment Systems

Doubles Deluxe Payments Segment revenue; Accelerates One Deluxe transformation. Shoreview, Minn. – Deluxe announced today it has completed the previously announced acquisition of First American Payment Systems (“First American”) for $960 million in cash. Deluxe announced the proposed transaction on April 22, 2021. With the addition of the First American...
Businessthefabricator.com

TC Transcontinental acquires BGI Retail

Montreal-based TC Transcontinental, a printer and provider of flexible packaging, has announced its acquisition of BGI Retail Inc., Paris, Ont. BGI Retail, which employs 123 people, offers in-house design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and management of retail displays. Its products and services include plastic and metal fabrication, millwork and fixturing, print and graphics, and decor.