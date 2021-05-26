Cancel
Chula Vista, CA

CHULA VISTA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FY 2021-22 BUDGET

Chula Vista, California
 5 days ago

On May 25, the Chula Vista City Council approved a $472.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The combined budget for all City funds includes a General Fund operating budget of $218.1 million and a Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget of $49.2 million. The budget also includes $18.5 million in Measure A and $42.6 million in Measure P funding. The Measure A and Measure P Citizens’ Oversight Committees affirmed that the funds identified in the budget are in compliance with the adopted Measure A and Measure P expenditure plans.

“This budget is balanced, maintains existing staffing levels, advances Measure A public safety hiring, and continues our progress on infrastructure needs thanks to Measure P funding,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

The City Council held a hearing on the adopted budget for public testimony and reviewed e-comments from the public to allow participation on the budget process. The Chula Vista FY 2021-22 budget is available at www.chulavistaca.gov/budget

Chula Vista Located about halfway—7.5 miles (12.1 km)—between the two downtowns of San Diego and Tijuana in the South Bay, the city is at the center of one of the richest culturally diverse zones in the United States. Chula Vista is so named because of its scenic location between the San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills.

