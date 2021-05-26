CHULA VISTA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FY 2021-22 BUDGET

On May 25, the Chula Vista City Council approved a $472.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The combined budget for all City funds includes a General Fund operating budget of $218.1 million and a Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget of $49.2 million. The budget also includes $18.5 million in Measure A and $42.6 million in Measure P funding. The Measure A and Measure P Citizens’ Oversight Committees affirmed that the funds identified in the budget are in compliance with the adopted Measure A and Measure P expenditure plans.

“This budget is balanced, maintains existing staffing levels, advances Measure A public safety hiring, and continues our progress on infrastructure needs thanks to Measure P funding,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

The City Council held a hearing on the adopted budget for public testimony and reviewed e-comments from the public to allow participation on the budget process. The Chula Vista FY 2021-22 budget is available at www.chulavistaca.gov/budget