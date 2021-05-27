Cancel
Aquarius: Don't get roped into something you don't want to do

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Chris Colfer, 31; Shanola Hampton, 44; Jack McBrayer, 48; Paul Bettany, 50. Happy Birthday: Honesty is the best policy, regardless of what others choose to do. Don’t make promises you don’t intend to keep. An upfront approach to life, love and happiness will help you get to a comfortable, convenient place. Keep things simple, doable and affordable, and good things will unfold. Choose self-improvement and personal growth over trying to change others. Your numbers are 6, 10, 14, 22, 24, 36, 48.

Horoscope for May 17, 2021: Taurus, watch for social cues; Sagittarius, don't miss that call

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ross Butler was born in Singapore on this day in 1990. This birthday star portrays Zach Dempsey on the series “13 Reasons Why.” He has also appeared on episodes of “K.C. Undercover,” “Riverdale” and “Teen Wolf.” On the big screen, Butler’s film work includes parts in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” “Shazam!” and “Hacker’s Game.” Butler is next slated to star in the upcoming series “Swimming with Sharks.”
Your weekly horoscope revealed for 17 to 23 May

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... You have time to capitalise on a golden opportunity this week, particularly as you're such a fast worker. Yet a cosmic mist is descending next weekend so don't leave anything until the last minute. Do what you can to make inroads into the things that willingly come together and know when to let the rest be.
OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to get too caught up in how important a job is. Commit to the work, whatever it may be, as though the harmony of the universe depends on it. It just might. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The right mindset helps you cruise unimpeded by...
Today's horoscope: May 17

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take innovative approaches to how you live. Gravitate toward the people who bring out the best in you and contribute to your pursuits. Choose stability. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will hold you accountable if you exaggerate. Think twice before you share information. Stick to the...
Horoscopes May 16, 2021: Megan Fox, make moderation a priority

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
Astrograph: Sunday horoscopes – May 16

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others will also lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don’t overreact or overspend. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take pride in what you do, and you will gain...
Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/21). Your work blossoms this year. Consistent coordinated efforts produce outsized professional results. Shifting financial strategies with your partner this spring leads to summer growth with your own income. Personal changes next winter propel a surge for joint assets and investments. Accept the roses and thank supporters. Aries...
Horoscopes May 17, 2021: Bob Saget, don't limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
Pisces: Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
Pisces: Don't believe everything you hear

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Brianne Howey, 32; Priscilla Presley, 76; Patti LaBelle, 77; Bob Dylan, 80. Happy Birthday: A realistic approach to life will lead to greater stability. Strategize, then develop what you want to achieve. Building a strong base to launch your personal or professional pursuits will encourage you to do and be your best, regardless of what others say. Believe in your ability to succeed, take care of responsibilities and do what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 12, 18, 23, 30, 38, 49.
Aries: Keep your emotions in check and take it easy

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
Horoscope for May 15, 2021: Leo, persistence eventually pays off; Virgo, share interesting ideas

BIRTHDAY STAR: Alexandra Breckenridge was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrays Melinda Monroe on “Virgin River” and Sophie on “This Is Us.” She also played Jessie Anderson on “The Walking Dead” and has voiced numerous roles on TV’s “Family Guy” since 2005. On the big screen, Breckenridge’s film work includes appearances in “Broken Vows,” “Other People’s Children” and “The Bridge to Nowhere.”
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

After 4:30 a.m., there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces. Aries (March 21-April 19) Because Mercury retrograde is creating transportation delays, give yourself extra time for travel or attending appointments. Be proactive about car repairs or anything that looks like it might cause you trouble. Be patient with goofy errors and mixed-up communications.
Horoscope for May 16, 2021: Pisces, apply logic, not anger; Scorpio, steer straight ahead

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Lynn Collins was born in Houston, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star is known for her roles in such films as “Beneath Us,” John Carter” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” She played Alicia Kent on the series “Bosch” and has appeared on episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “The Fix” and “Elementary.” Collins will next star with Beau Garrett in an upcoming drama called “James the Second.”
Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re ready to like things and will find much worthy of your admiration. In fact, dozens of delights are in store for you, many of them sneaky, emerging from unassuming packages or surprising you from low-key moments. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Trials are often seen as...
4 Zodiac Signs Who Love When You Play Hard To Get

Playing "hard to get" can be tricky. You don't want to come off so aloof that you seem uninterested in someone, but you do want to see how hard they're willing to work to woo you. This all hangs in a delicate balance with not wanting to seem "too interested," while still making it clear you like them. Dating can be more difficult when you're less willing to be honest and upfront with a crush. But some zodiac signs love when you play hard to get way more than others.
Your Taurus Monthly Horoscope for June

Happy June, Taurus darling! Can you believe we’re already halfway through the year? Eclipse season is in full swing and on June 10, a solar eclipse in Gemini will blanket the sky, illuminating the area of your chart associated with values and intimacy. During this powerful lunation, you’ll become painfully aware that not everyone abides by the same moral code…which is precisely why you must hold yourself accountable to your individual convictions. Keep in mind that this eclipse is part of an ongoing series that began last year and will continue through December, so this monumental narrative takes time to unfold. The solar eclipse will invite you to explore the messy, complicated parts of your past from a more compassionate point of view. While uncertainty may feel uncomfortable, remember that magic exists on the edge of change—when in doubt, step outside your comfort zone! What’s the worst that could happen?!
Weekly horoscopes: Astrology readings for week starting Monday May 17

ARIES (March 21 – April 20) A very practical and even mundane week lies ahead. Well, that is what is on offer, but the idea of that drives you to make some changes. The spark of mischief about you is hard to pin down, although imagination is in overdrive. What is for sure is that someone close is in for a bit of a surprise! A shortage of cash does not seem to be a worry, as you make up for it in energy.
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: June 3-9

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):. "All I want to be is normally insane," said actor Marlon Brando. Yikes! I have a different perspective. I would never want to be normally insane because that state often tends to be sullen and desperate and miserable. My preferred goal is to be quite abnormally insane: exuberantly, robustly, creatively free of the toxic adjustments that our society tells us are necessary. I want to be cheerfully insane in the sense of not being tyrannized by conventional wisdom. I want to be proactively insane in the sense of obeying my souls' impulses rather than conforming to people's expectations. I bring this to your attention, Gemini, because I believe the coming weeks will be a fruitful time for you to be my kind of insane.