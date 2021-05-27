Aquarius: Don’t get roped into something you don’t want to do

Happy June, Taurus darling! Can you believe we’re already halfway through the year? Eclipse season is in full swing and on June 10, a solar eclipse in Gemini will blanket the sky, illuminating the area of your chart associated with values and intimacy. During this powerful lunation, you’ll become painfully aware that not everyone abides by the same moral code…which is precisely why you must hold yourself accountable to your individual convictions. Keep in mind that this eclipse is part of an ongoing series that began last year and will continue through December, so this monumental narrative takes time to unfold. The solar eclipse will invite you to explore the messy, complicated parts of your past from a more compassionate point of view. While uncertainty may feel uncomfortable, remember that magic exists on the edge of change—when in doubt, step outside your comfort zone! What’s the worst that could happen?!