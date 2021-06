Bankable, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Aion Bank, a digital bank, and Vodeno, a platform for digital financial services has announced a 10-year partnership. According to the official press release, Aion Bank, Vodeno and Bankable are planning to create a new BaaS offering in Europe. The alliance will target EU and non-EU banks wishing to build a multi-country offering, global brands building embedded finance solutions and fintech scale-ups from Europe, the US, Latam and APAC seeking to launch a multi-country offer in Europe. Together, the companies will supply a one-stop-shop for ambitious cross border clients wishing to simultaneously address multiple markets in Europe with accounts, cards and local IBANs.