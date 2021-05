You don't want to be left out Champions League of the next course and that is why this Saturday he became strong in the face of adversity to defeat the Inter (2-1) despite playing more than half an hour outnumbered. Juventus jumped to the pitch of the Allianz Arena knowing that Atalanta had won in the field of Genoa (3-4) and was not intimidated by the already mathematically champion of the A series to end up prevailing to achieve three gold points.