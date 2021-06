*WARNING* I will be making as many bathroom related puns or jokes as possible throughout this entire piece. Make sure to log that as we make movement through this article..... Maine is becoming #1 at not being able to go #2. Or number 1 for that matter. It looks like we're facing a crisis of the worst kind...... a shortage of port-a-potties. It's a fear we never knew we had, until now, when it seems our luck is running out. If you're looking to rent one right now for anything, good luck to you.