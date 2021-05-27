Australia’s Best New Family SUV Comes From The Most Unlikely Brand

At least that’s what one brand name sleuth did when he was hot on the trail for the origin of the snack cracker, Triscuit. Turns out, when Sage Boggs asked the food product giant where the “Tri” in Triscuit came from, they initially weren’t sure, saying only that it didn’t mean “three.” So Boggs did some more digging and discovered an advertisement from the early 1900s touting the fact that “Triscuit is baked by electricity, the only food on the market prepared by this 1903 process.” Boggs has a great deal of fun teasing Nabisco on social media for not knowing the origin of their own brand name, but he had earned the right. A century later “baked by electricity” isn’t that distinctive, nor is it much of a “process,” but the brand continues to thrive.