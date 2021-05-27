Cancel
Public Health

New coronavirus cases fall for fifth week

By Sam Baker
Axios
 6 days ago
The pace of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell by nearly 20% over the past week — the fifth straight week of double-digit declines. The big picture: America’s vaccination drive is working, and as it continues to expand, the country can safely get back to many of its pre-pandemic routines.

