The Best Dallas-Centric Films and TV Shows Happening This Summer
If his face stirs up emotions, it's because you loved to hate him in Breaking Bad. Dallas-born actor Jesse Plemons is now starring in Jungle Cruise. Widespread vaccinations promise Dallasites something they didn’t have last year: an actual summer. It was hard to enjoy the season last year — what’s to love about warm weather if you can’t enjoy summer concerts, cookouts, waterparks or festivals? In the short window before the daily high temperature skyrockets above 100 degrees, locals should have the chance to go out and interact socially. Strange that it would ever seem like a novelty.www.dallasobserver.com