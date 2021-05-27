Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

The Best Dallas-Centric Films and TV Shows Happening This Summer

By Liam Gaughan
Dallas Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf his face stirs up emotions, it's because you loved to hate him in Breaking Bad. Dallas-born actor Jesse Plemons is now starring in Jungle Cruise. Widespread vaccinations promise Dallasites something they didn’t have last year: an actual summer. It was hard to enjoy the season last year — what’s to love about warm weather if you can’t enjoy summer concerts, cookouts, waterparks or festivals? In the short window before the daily high temperature skyrockets above 100 degrees, locals should have the chance to go out and interact socially. Strange that it would ever seem like a novelty.

www.dallasobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Christian Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centric#Imdb Tv#Television Shows#Movies In Theaters#Tv Series#Coming To Tv#Desperate Housewives#Amazon Prime Video#Vod#Blu Ray#Orphans#Conjuring#Hbo Max#Wandavision#Green Knight#Dallas Observer Free#Sxsw#Classic Films#Movie Theaters#Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Jeff “Skin” Wade and the Record Label That Wants to Change Dallas

As our feature profile of Ben and Skin goes live, a look at a side project that wants to help some Dallas nonprofits and has more than a few big names participating. Hopefully you’ll be entertained by a story I wrote in this month’s issue (“Brothers From Another Mother,” which is online today). On the surface, it’s about Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade, two guys who do a radio show. But it’s really about childhood friendships and hip-hop and the vicissitudes of life and taking creative risks. Inspired by their journey, I took a risk in how I chose to bring you their narrative, inviting them to collaborate in the storytelling rather than just serve as subjects. You’ll see.
Posted by
Dallas Weekly

The Dallas Weekly Partners with Michael Clayton Productions for Summer Concert Series

Dallas Weekly’s Black Music Month 2021 to feature Virtual Summer Concert Series as part of MCP’s CHRCHx Soul Music Festival. DALLAS, May 14, 2021 — Now that the world is again venturing out of their houses, The Dallas Weekly is resuming their partnership with Michael Clayton Productions (MCP) to produce a series of in person and virtual concerts throughout the month of June 2021 as part of Dallas Weekly’s “Black Music Month 2021” campaign.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

In Dallas this weekend, attend a live music performance or party, shop local vendors at a Plano pop-up market, grab a new canned cocktail at Toller Patio, and more. Live music is back at Southside Ballroom this Sunday as DJ and record producer Diplo will be performing at 9 pm. Hosted by Disco Donnie Presents, the show will take place in the Music Hall and is ages 18 and up. Purchase tickets here.
Dallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Jack Kruger outrighted to Round Rock

Catcher Jack Kruger has cleared waivers and been outrighted to AAA Round Rock, the Texas Rangers announced today. The 26 year old Kruger had been claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Anaheim Angels on May 9, 2021, was put on the taxi squad, and then was designated for assignment by the Rangers on May 15, 2021, so that Hunter Wood could be added to the active and 40 man roster.