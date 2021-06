Here’s a sentence that just about everyone with a pulse can relate to: My mental health has suffered a lot in the last year. Everybody is stressed out of their minds and stretched too thin. It’s more important than ever to prioritize mental health, wellness, and self-care. But, uh…how, exactly? When you’re already having a bad brain day, trying to get yourself out of a rut can feel impossible. Which is why I highly recommend turning down your thoughts and turning up a mental health podcast.