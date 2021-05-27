Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Production of another COVID-19 vaccine to begin in weeks

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Pharma firms Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say they will begin production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 within weeks. They announced the launch Thursday of a large trial of their vaccine candidate. They said 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America are being enrolled for the study. It will test vaccine candidate formulas against the original virus that spread from Wuhan, China, and against the variant first seen in South Africa. The firms said that if the trial is successful, regulators could approve the vaccine for use in the final three months of the year. They said manufacturing will begin “in the coming weeks."

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Covid 19 Vaccine#Glaxosmithkline#Regulators#Ap#Vaccine Candidate#Production#United States#Asia#Wuhan#Volunteers#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

Since December last year, when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US, the COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Public Health985theriver.com

Ontario to begin offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people 80 and up next week, and everyone in the province should be eligible by early August, according to a new plan released on Friday. In early spring, facing limited vaccine supply and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline begin Phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi [s:fr: san] and U.K. drug company GlaxoSmithKline said they have begun global Phase 3 efficacy studies of their jointly produced COVID-19 candidate. The randomized, double-blind placebo controlled study will involve more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older from the U.S., Africa, Asia and Latin America. In a two-stage approach, the study will first look at how effective the vaccine is against the original D.614 (Wuhan) virus, and then see how it works against the B.1.351 South African variant. The Phase 3 design also allows for evaluation of the vaccine against a variety of those circulating variants. Pending a positive outcome of the trials and regulatory reviews, the vaccine could be authorized in the final quarter of this year, while manufacturing will start in the coming weeks to ensure rapid access to the vaccine that happen, the companies said in a statement.
Public HealthSupermarket News

Walmart begins COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adolescents at schools

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have worked with school districts in seven states to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents. Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness, said in a blog post on Thursday that Walmart and Sam’s Club so far have coordinated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine clinics in dozens of communities in Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Russian regions begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Several Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19 at veterinary clinics, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog as saying on Wednesday. Russia said in March it had registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 after tests showed it generated antibodies against...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Medical & Biotechtimesnewsexpress.com

Pfizer begins testing COVID-19 booster shot with pneumococcal vaccine

Pfizer began administering its first COVID-19 booster shots Monday. The pharmaceutical company is studying a third dose of the vaccine and a pneumococcal vaccine candidate. The trial is looking at safety when the vaccines are co-administered, and will follow up six months later. Pneumococcal vaccines help prevent illnesses like pneumonia.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK begins 'booster' shot trial of 7 different COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain launched a nationwide study on Wednesday to explore whether giving a third dose “booster” shot of coronavirus vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19. The trial, which aims to recruit nearly 3,000 participants, will look at seven different COVID-19 shots, some of which are already approved by regulators and in wide use and others that are still in development.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

COVID-19: Malaysia begins 2 weeks of ‘total lockdown’

Hours after Malaysia’s 32.75 million population woke up to two weeks of “total lockdown,” authorities said road traffic had almost disappeared and that beer breweries in the Muslim-majority nation would have to close until mid-June. “Breweries are not listed in the essential goods category,” said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made a Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

If you've gotten vaccinated in the U.S., you received one of three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—because those are the only three COVID vaccines that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. However, none of these vaccines have been fully approved by the FDA, with Pfizer the first to submit its application for full approval nearly a month ago. Now, another vaccine company is taking that key step: Moderna just announced that it has started its application to gain full approval from the FDA.
Fraud CrimesAgriculture Online

Russia-linked hacking group is behind cyberattack against JBS -Bloomberg News

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - A notorious Russia-linked hacking group is behind the cyberattack against JBS SA that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. The cyber gang goes by the name REvil or Sodinokibi, Bloomberg said. JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said on...