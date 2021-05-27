Local car wash partners to make a splash with rebranding

Buy Now Chase Piper empties trash from his car Wednesday while at the Mr. Splash car wash at the Five Points intersection in Janesville on Wednesday. Mr. Splash, an independent car-wash chain, is merging with its local sister company, Janesville-based Sponge Spa. Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

If you don’t already know the name Mr. Splash, you’ll be at least three times likelier to know it later this summer when you’re seeking a nearby car wash in Janesville.

Mr. Splash, an independent car wash chain, is merging with its local sister company, Janesville-based car wash Sponge Spa. By midsummer, Sponge Spa will lose its moniker and be renamed Mr. Splash.

Dave Javan, the general manager for both Sponge Spa and Mr. Splash, says the change comes as the two local companies merge under a unified brand. The change means that the tunnel-style Sponge Spa car wash at 2904 Milton Ave. will become a Mr. Splash.

That plan comes along with the demolition and complete redevelopment this summer of Splash Car Wash, another, existing car wash that the two companies also run at 1608 Milton Ave. along the southern end of the Milton Avenue retail spur.

That location, which for about 20 years has housed a touchless car wash, will be the home of a brand-new, tunnel-style Mr. Splash car wash. Demolition and the rebuild is slated in June, Javan said.

It’s a lot to sponge up and splash over, but when new signs and the construction dust settles late this year, it all means Mr. Splash will become the local face of a unified and rebranded car wash group fronted by a set of Janesville and Sun Prairie operators.

Both sets of owners remain as “managing partners” of six locations, including two in the Madison area and another car wash in Fort Myers, Florida.

“We are locally owned, we’re family run, but the goal is to be a little like a McDonald’s, where you can go to any McDonald’s around the world and you get the same experience,” Javan said.

Javan said under a changeover that will roll out over the summer months, the Sponge Spa at 2904 Milton Avenue will undergo some sign and equipment changes. The goal is for it to have a look and operations similar to a Mr. Splash built in 2011 at the Five Points intersection near downtown Janesville.

The same would go with the new Mr. Splash being built farther south on Milton Avenue. Javan said the change will unify the sister companies under a common, membership-based structure that allows people to choose a single wash or a monthly membership that allows unlimited washes.

Javan said the new, Milton Avenue location will come with some hiring because under Mr. Splash’s model, each location would have its own dedicated staff, including an onsite “concierge” who manages customer service as people pull into the car wash.

Javan said owners are still deciding about whether to rebrand an existing Sponge Spa on Milwaukee Road in Beloit.