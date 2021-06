Radcliff, Ky. (May 10, 2021). Kentucky State Police and federal authorities investigative missing Chicago man found dead in Hardin County. On April 26, 2021, Kentucky State Police was contacted in regards to a missing Chicago man that had last been seen and heard from in the Hardin County area. On May 1, 2021, KSP located a body in a wooded area just off 31-W near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. The victim was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy and positive identification.