Shapiro: West forfeiting to China on too many fronts

China has announced that it will allow couples to have up to three children after the 2020 census data showed a steep decline in birth rates. Above is a chart (from the UN Family Planning Administration) of how many have three or more children in other countries. China has fallen into the low fertility country level. Like Japan or Spain, China might have 10-16% of women willing to have a third child. If China had started this policy back when they had medium-fertility a third child policy might have had 30-40% of women willing to have a third child.