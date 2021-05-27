Top 10 concert picks for Sarasota-Bradenton-Charlotte: May 27-June 2
Englewoods on Dearborn, a Sarasota County restaurant and venue known for hosting national and local blues acts, features Albert Castiglia among this week's live music lineup. The South Florida guitarist and singer-songwriter played in legendary bluesman Junior Wells’ band before embarking on a solo career, most recently releasing last year's “Wild and Free,” which won a Blues Blast Music Award for Live Blues Album and was recorded at Boca Raton’s The Funky Biscuit. Castiglia previously put out 2019's "Masterpiece,” which earned him a Blues Music Award for Blues Rock Album last year. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $7; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com.www.heraldtribune.com