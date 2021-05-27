Cancel
Chicago, IL

Guest Views: A law school discounts John Marshall’s positive legacy

By The Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall was the most consequential jurist in American history, but his historical importance is no match for the modern impulse to disown our flawed forebears. Last week, University of Illinois trustees voted to remove his name from the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School, which will now be called the UI-Chicago School of Law.

