Janesville, WI

Paul Ryan considers Trump, future of the GOP, in Thursday speech

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1FsQ_0aD24Zcf00
Buy Now Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, shown speaking in Janesville in 2019, is scheduled to make a speech tonight at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif. Anthony Wahl

The future of the Republican Party will be the topic when former House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks tonight at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

Ryan, a Janesville native, has been critical of former President Donald Trump from time to time, and in excerpts released this morning, Ryan appears to suggest Trump should not be the savior of the GOP that many other conservatives see.

“Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads. And here’s one reality we have to face. If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle,” one excerpt reads.

“We win majorities by directing our loyalty and respect to voters, and by staying faithful to the conservative principles that unite us,” Ryan continues. “This was true even when the person leading our movement was as impressive, polished and agreeable as they come,” referring to Reagan.

Ryan saves much of his fire for the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

“In 2020, the country wanted a nice guy who would move to the center and depolarize our politics. Instead, we got a nice guy pursuing an agenda more leftist than any president in my lifetime,” Ryan says of Biden. “These policies might have the full approval of his progressive supporters, but they break faith with the middle-of-the-road folks who made the difference for him on Election Day.

“For conservatives, this painful existence as the opposition can actually be an opportunity. Out of these years can come a healthy, growing, and united conservative movement, a movement that speaks again to the heart of a great nation.”

In the speech, Ryan says the phrase that best describes his politics is “Reagan conservative.”

The speech, which kicks off the Reagan library’s “Time for Choosing” series, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Central time. It can be seen on the library’s YouTube channel. A link can be found at reagan foundation.org

The speaker series includes U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Tom Cotton and a number of possible future presidential candidates: former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump is not on the schedule.

