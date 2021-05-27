Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A permanent resident of the U.S. wanted by China and arrested in Dubai has now been freed. Beijing is seeking him over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested 19-year-old Wang Jingyu as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport trying to connect onto New York. The State Department acknowledged his arrest, described the case as a “human rights” concern and warned he “could face extradition to China.” Wang got on an Emirates flight on Thursday back to Istanbul after The Associated Press began asking questions about his case.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Istanbul#Beijing#United Arab Emirates#Airport Police#Ap#Chinese#Indian#The State Department#The Associated Press#April#Activists#19 Year Old Wang Jingyu#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyHerald-Palladium

US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — A U.S. State Department official called on Wednesday for the immediate release of two American journalists who were arrested by Myanmar's military junta. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the arrests of Danny Fenster and Nathan Maung were of deep concern, and urged that they...
SportsFrankfort Times

Asian World Cup qualifiers to be moved from China to Dubai

BEIJING (AP) — China’s COVID-19 travel restrictions will likely mean World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for the eastern city of Suzhou this week will be relocated to the United Arab Emirates. The Chinese Football Association issued a statement Monday saying the outbreak of infections in the Maldives and Syria meant...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US Ambassador Tai discuss trade relationship with China

Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): US Trade Representative Katherine Tai held a virtual meeting with her Chinese counterpart Liu He on Thursday morning (local time) and discussed the importance of the trade relationship between Washington and Beijing. During their candid exchange, Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration's...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Ethiopia shuns China-backed consortium in favour of US

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 23 (ANI): Washington has gained a major victory in its push to challenge Beijing's economic influence around the world as a US-backed consortium beat another financed by China in a closely watched telecommunications auction in Ethiopia. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ethiopia said on...
MilitaryThe Daily Star

Report: US considered nuke strike on China over Taiwan

US military planners pushed for nuclear strikes on mainland China in 1958 to protect Taiwan from an invasion by Communist forces, classified documents posted online by Daniel Ellsberg of "Pentagon Papers" fame show. US planners also assumed that the Soviet Union would aid China and retaliate with nuclear weapons -- a price they deemed worth paying to protect Taiwan, according to the document, first reported by the New York Times. Former military analyst Ellsberg posted online the classified portion of a top-secret document on the crisis that had been only partially declassified in 1975. Ellsberg, now 90, is famous for his 1971 leak to US media of a top-secret Pentagon study on the Vietnam war known as the Pentagon Papers.
Foreign Policyetftrends.com

US Remains Preeminent Economic Superpower as China Rises

China may eventually have the world’s largest economy, but that alone will not make it the preeminent superpower. The US is nearly 6 times more productive per citizen than China. Despite China’s rise, the dollar remains the reserve currency of the world, while the yuan has garnered little adoption. Several...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

China, US argue over naval activity in South China Sea

BEIJING — China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. A statement...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Malaysia to lodge diplomatic protest to Chinese envoy

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 (ANI): Malaysia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it would summon China's Ambassador to explain an 'intrusion' by 16 Chinese military airplanes into its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea, reported CNN. This comes after Malaysia's Air...
BusinessBirmingham Star

On the prowl for clients, Absa looks to the US, China and Europe

The Absa group is casting its net wider with plans to expand in the US, China, Europe and the Middle East. After the Covid-19 pandemic put some of its plans on pause, Absa is again forging ahead with the strategy to capture a large piece of commerce and investment flows to the African continent.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Joe Biden says China wants to 'own' America by 2035 after previously insisting 'they're not competition for us' amid growing tension over COVID lab leak claim

President Biden spoke at joint military air base in southern Virginia Friday, warning troops that China thinks it will 'own America' within the next 15 years. To make his point, Biden referenced past conversations he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 'I've spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of...
Foreign Policynewyorkian.com

China’s US apologists: Goodwin

While China threatens President Biden over a probe into the Wuhan Institute of Virology “lab-leak” theory, Democrats and the media effectively protected China’s role, Post columnist Michael Goodwin writes. Source: NY Post click here for more…
Foreign PolicyTaipei Times

US changes system for Taiwan’s foreign mission personnel

A personal tax exemption card for Taiwanese foreign mission personnel in the US is now being issued directly by the US Department of State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Monday, confirming media reports. Local media earlier on Monday reported that Taiwanese foreign mission personnel in the US...
Aerospace & Defensetucsonpost.com

Malaysia Accuses Chinese Military of Violating its Airspace

Malaysia's foreign ministry says it will lodge a formal protest with China over an "intrusion" of 16 Chinese warplanes into its airspace earlier this week. Malaysia's air force deployed fighter jets to intercept the planes after they were detected by radar about 60 nautical miles (about 111.12 kilometers) off the coast of Sarawak state on Borneo island, located in the South China Sea.