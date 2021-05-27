US resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A permanent resident of the U.S. wanted by China and arrested in Dubai has now been freed. Beijing is seeking him over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested 19-year-old Wang Jingyu as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport trying to connect onto New York. The State Department acknowledged his arrest, described the case as a “human rights” concern and warned he “could face extradition to China.” Wang got on an Emirates flight on Thursday back to Istanbul after The Associated Press began asking questions about his case.