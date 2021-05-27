Manchester United slips on Solskjaer's 'stepping stone'

Reports claim Manchester United value Paul Pogba at just £55million as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains on a collision course with the board over the midfielder. Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of many column inches in recent years. After re-joining United from Juventus in 2016, he has rarely shown the consistency needed to be considered a top Premier League player. There have been glimpses of his undoubted talent but injuries have hampered his second spell at the Theatre of Dreams.