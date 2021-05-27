Cancel
Premier League

Manchester United slips on Solskjaer's 'stepping stone'

 7 days ago

GDANSK, Poland (AP) — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had wanted the Europa League final to be a “stepping stone” to future success. But United slipped up. The bruising 11-10 loss to Villarreal on penalties after a 1-1 draw left Solskjaer and his players wondering how to fix errors in their game so that the long rebuild at United finally brings trophies. Forward Marcus Rashford says second place “means nothing” in the Premier League or the Europa League. Set-piece defending remains a concern and Solskjaer was reluctant to use his substitutes.

