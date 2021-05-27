Cancel
Politics

Defiant Lukashenko Defends Plane Diversion, Blasts Critics

 23 days ago

Belarus is authoritarian president is defending his decision to demand a passenger jet land in this country and a kissed European that leaders of waging a hybrid war to strangle his nation. By ordering new sanctions for the diversion of the flight and the arrest of an opposition journalist on board President Alexander Lukashenko maintained his contention There was a bomb threat against the Ryanair flight and called it an absolute lie that a fighter jet he scrambled forced the passenger plane to land in Minsk. European Union leaders have denounced the move to divert the plane is an act of piracy. The plane was searched after landing. There was no bomb on board, but Roman prostatic bit shake journalists and activist was detained more from Julia Chapman in Moscow. After days of mounting criticism, Alexander Lukashenko broke his silence on Sunday's incident. He insisted that he followed international rules when he made the decision to divert the Ryanair plane. He rejected accusations that the fighter jet he sent to accompany it was intended as a threat. The Belarussian president says the alleged bomb threat originated from Switzerland using a Polish I P address Resident. Lukashenka denounced Western criticism, saying ill wishers from outside Belarus had crossed many red lines. Julia Chapman Moscow, Lukashenko threatened that Belarus would retaliate against EU sanctions by weakening its border controls, halting Western bound illegal migration and drug.

Alexander Lukashenko
#European Union#Moscow#Illegal Migration#Roman#Belarussian#Polish#Eu
Europe
Switzerland
