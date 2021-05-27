Cancel
Health

Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul E-cigarettes

By Brit Hanson
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuul Labs seemingly started out with the aim to reduce smoking, but the company's e-cigarettes came to symbolize something very different: a teen vaping epidemic. Host Maddie Sofia talks with Time health writer Jamie Ducharme about the science and marketing behind the rise and subsequent controversy of Juul Labs. Plus, a look at what might be next in the future of e-cigarettes.

www.npr.org
