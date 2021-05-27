Kim Kardashian shares adorable photos Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3

Did the queen call the manager? An event in the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood featuring “Prince Aston” and his wife, former Hollywood actress “Bianca Barnes,” deciding to leave the royal family was apparently removed from the mobile game after developer Glu Mobile received negative feedback. (A quick Twitter search turns up very little of this supposed backlash, but we’ll take their word for it.) The “Royal Runaways” event featured clear references to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including a tell-all TV interview (hosted not by Oprah, but by the player avatar) and an awkward dinner with a posh, silver-haired queen who accuses her grandson of being “selfish and irresponsible.” “Page Six” reports that Kardashian didn’t know about the event, and “immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down.” It’s unclear what “taken down’” means in this context, as “Royal Runaways” was a weekly event that has already ended. Vulture has reached out to Glu Mobile for clarification.