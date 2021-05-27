Cancel
Caldwell County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Daviess County in north central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Caldwell County in north central Missouri Southeastern DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 405 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gower to near Plattsburg to near Lathrop, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lathrop around 410 AM CDT. Stewartsville around 415 AM CDT. Osborn around 420 AM CDT. Cameron around 425 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kingston, Maysville and Hamilton. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 35 and 66. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Clinton County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Ray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crystal Lakes, or near Excelsior Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Lathrop, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick, Polo, Glenaire, Holt and Avondale. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Caldwell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Excelsior Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick, Polo, Glenaire and Holt. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH