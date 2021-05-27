Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Daviess County in north central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Caldwell County in north central Missouri Southeastern DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 405 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gower to near Plattsburg to near Lathrop, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lathrop around 410 AM CDT. Stewartsville around 415 AM CDT. Osborn around 420 AM CDT. Cameron around 425 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kingston, Maysville and Hamilton. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 35 and 66. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH