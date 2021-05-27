Is Having a Super Sensitive Boyfriend a Deal Breaker?

My boyfriend and I are both in our mid-twenties and have been dating for about a year. I'm catching him in little lies and here and there and I think he's got a problem, and now it's becoming our problem. Last weekend was the second time in a month he told me that he didn't want to hang out because he was either too tired or didn't feel well and both times I told him "no problem." Come to find out, he went out drinking with the boys and I only found out because a mutual friend of ours told me. When I called him out on it he said it was a "spur of the moment kind of thing" and he had every intention of staying in. I don't know- something isn't adding up. Please help.