Broadalbin, NY

Is Having a Super Sensitive Boyfriend a Deal Breaker?

By Chrissy
 6 days ago
Heather in Broadalbin is starting to get annoyed by her boyfriend who cries and is super sensitive. She wrote:. My boyfriend and I have been together for five months and I really love hanging out with him but he is so sensitive. What I mean is, he's always crying. The other night he hit a squirrel on the way over to my house and was crying when he got there. Also, we watched an episode of This Is Us and he was balling. It wasn't even a sad episode. I feel weird about this but he said that his mom raised him to show his feelings. I'm getting kind of annoyed. Am I being a jerk here?

107.7 WGNA

