Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, which may be locally dense at times, will continue to significantly reduce visibility this morning. Conditions will improve by mid morning. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination during the morning commute.alerts.weather.gov