Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, which may be locally dense at times, will continue to significantly reduce visibility this morning. Conditions will improve by mid morning. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination during the morning commute.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
County
Athens County, OH
City
Perry, OH
County
Meigs County, OH
State
Washington State
County
Gallia County, OH
County
Jackson County, OH
County
Lawrence County, OH
County
Morgan County, OH
County
Washington County, OH
City
Vinton, OH
City
Jackson, OH
City
Athens, OH
County
Perry County, OH
City
Morgan Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Special Weather Statement#Nws#Gallia#Washington Areas#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Place
Athens
Related
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Athens, Meigs, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Meigs and Washington. In West Virginia, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood will expire at 8 AM EDT this morning. The Flash Flood Watch will expire at 8 AM EDT this morning. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.