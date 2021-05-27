Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Meigs and Washington. In West Virginia, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood will expire at 8 AM EDT this morning. The Flash Flood Watch will expire at 8 AM EDT this morning. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.