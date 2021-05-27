Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.