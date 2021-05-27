Cancel
Carter County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Greenup by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Greenup AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, which may be locally dense at times, will continue to significantly reduce visibility this morning. Conditions will improve by mid morning. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination during the morning commute.

alerts.weather.gov
Carter County, KY
Greenup County, KY
Greenup, KY
