Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Aurora Films is second facility in Lancaster County to get state accreditation for production, post-production

By KEVIN STAIRIKER
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the new, cavernous location of Aurora Films, Edward McFarlane and Jerry Rollins host "Toolshed," a live show dedicated to navigating the ins and outs of trade working. The 15-minute program is one of the first instances of regular programming taking place at the new digs. "Toolshed" is filmed live in Aurora's main space four days a week on the Rock Lititz campus in Pod 5, which the company moved into in January.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lititz, PA
Business
City
Lititz, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Production#Facility Management#Film Projects#Production Company#Regional Development#Community Projects#Rock Lititz#Aurora Films Aurora Films#Triode Media Group#Abm Industries#Music Projects#Location#Mos Production#Business Development#January#Webster Hall#Toolshed Livestream#Music Videos#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Doceo opens larger office in Lancaster County

Doceo has relocated it Lancaster County service center. The company has moved Lancaster County location into a larger service center at 1697 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. The new 1,856-square-foot sales and service center opened last month. Doceo relocated the office from Highland Drive in West Hempfield Township. “The decision...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Lancaster County, PATimes News

Pleasant Valley group brings messages of hope

In an effort to brighten someone’s day, the Aevidum group at Pleasant Valley High School chalked their messages of hope and inspiration on the school’s sidewalks. The colorful messages were scribed at the entrance by the student parking. Last fall, the messages encompassed the school entrance from the buses. Freshman...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

Stay In The 170-Year-Old Artist’s Inn And Gallery In Pennsylvania For An Enchanting Adventure

Lancaster County offers so much to do – from experiencing the life of the Amish to digging into some of the best food in the state – that it’s a prime travel destination for both Pennsylvanians and travelers from all over the world. While deciding to visit Lancaster may be easy, you’ll probably find, with […] The post Stay In The 170-Year-Old Artist’s Inn And Gallery In Pennsylvania For An Enchanting Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Stolen Berks County ambulance found in Lancaster County: fire department

An ambulance that was stolen out of Berks County on Monday morning was found by an off-duty paramedic in Lancaster County, according to the Reading Fire Department. The ambulance was stolen at around 11:30 a.m. as first responders were inside an apartment building tending for someone who called for help, the fire department said in a post on social media.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

This week's good things: Mother's Day joys, Mitzvah Moms and lifelong learners [editorial]

THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.