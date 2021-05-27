Aurora Films is second facility in Lancaster County to get state accreditation for production, post-production
Inside the new, cavernous location of Aurora Films, Edward McFarlane and Jerry Rollins host "Toolshed," a live show dedicated to navigating the ins and outs of trade working. The 15-minute program is one of the first instances of regular programming taking place at the new digs. "Toolshed" is filmed live in Aurora's main space four days a week on the Rock Lititz campus in Pod 5, which the company moved into in January.lancasteronline.com