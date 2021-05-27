Here's your 2021 guide to local summer music series in Lancaster County
As spring slowly fades to make way for summer, it becomes time once again for communities all across the county to unveil their various live music event series. It’s already a time that people look forward to, but of course, with now two summers that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and state mitigation efforts being lifted, musicians and audiences alike are optimistic for some return to regular live music.lancasteronline.com