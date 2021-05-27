Teen sent to prison for life without parole for Chambersburg murder wins appeal

The CPD is requesting assistance with locating 11-year-old Delvanie Eustache, who failed to return home after school today. She attends Andrew Buchanan Elementary School and was last observed walking west on E Washington St at 3:24 pm, towards her residence in the 300 block of Tolbert Ave. The attached photograph of Delvanie, with the white backpack, is what she was wearing when she left school. She is approximately 5ft tall and 70 lbs. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Delvanie is urged to contact the Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip. Information can also be provided to the Franklin County 911 Center at 717-263-1611.