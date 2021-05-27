How to watch Friends: The Reunion online wherever you are

Some 17 years after the show went off the air, the cast of Friends returned this weekend with a reunion show that brings all the original stars back together. Instead of doing a new sitcom episode of the famous television show, they opted for a more relaxed special that sees the six get back together in a more laid back interview format. Having watched it last night, it's very interesting to see where they're at today, how they've aged, and how the series has had a long term effect on their careers. Some of them have continued on with lucrative acting gigs while others seem to have fallen by the wayside. Today it was revealed that the reunion was a massive success for HBO.