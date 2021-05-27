Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rental

Ask the Drain Brains: How to Clear Grease Clogs

By Alexis Brumm
Posted by 
Rental
Rental
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Q. We rent drain cleaning snakes to a local fast-food chain, but my customer is unhappy. They try to clear their grease clogged drains with my snakes, but the clog comes right back. Is there a better tool to clear grease clogs?. A. The best tool to clear grease clogs...

www.forconstructionpros.com
Rental

Rental

Fort Atkinson, WI
82
Followers
379
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Rental provides equipment rental owners and managers with the information they need to effectively manage their assets for maximum profitability. With this focus, Rental speaks to the one thing that unites all rental businesses, big and small, and that is the equipment itself. Rental also touches on the issues which are not related to equipment, but instead, relate to personnel, finances and more.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/rental
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clogs#Water Pressure#Ice Water#Clearing Grease#Cleaning Snakes#Flushing Sand#High Pressure Water#Bends#Vibration#Water Jets#Pulse#Beware#Breakers#Electric Jets#Tool
Related
Skin Carehomecrux.com

PressDrain Bathtub Filter Shreds Hair to Prevent Drain Clogging

A clogged bathtub can be irritating and messy to clean. Though there are many ways to stop bathtubs from choking up with hair, they require you to get your hands dirty. Now, you no longer have to worry about getting your hands dirty. Enter PressDrain, which can easily capture and remove hair from the bathtub without you having to touch them.
Lifestyledigg.com

Keep Your Shower Drain From Clogging With Just A Button Press

If you have long hair or live with someone who does, the scourge of drain clogs is never ending. But with this gadget installed, a quick stomp will take care of it. Dealing with hair once it's left the body is inexplicably disgusting. Thankfully, this Kickstarter project is engineered to keep contact to an absolute minimum. Hit it with your foot, and let the water flow once more.
South Coast Today

The Damages That Clogged Drains Can Cause

Clogged drains often seem like a minor plumbing issue but what goes unnoticed is the damage that they can cause. Drains are often clogged with soap crumbs, food debris in the kitchen, and hair in washroom drains. These particles settle up gradually in the drainage pipes and cause complex plumbing issues like a blocked drain that may need a complete rehaul to start functioning again.
Home & GardenThis Old House

How to Remove a Bathtub Drain

Requiring only a few tools, replacing a bathtub drain is a fairly simple job that virtually anyone can do. To begin, you’ll need the following items on hand:. Drain fitting (the basket-shaped piece that sits just under the stopper) Steps to Remove a Bathtub Drain. Step 1: Identify the stopper.
Animalscountryliving.com

How to Get Rid of Drain Flies for Good

When you spot any insect inside your house, it's best to take action immediately before they get a chance to multiply. Just like pesky fruit flies, annoying gnats, and even fleas, drain flies are another common household insect that, well, bugs us. Measuring a teeny one-eighth of an inch, drain flies tend to congregate around standing water. Gray or taupe in color with small, rounded wings, they're also called moth flies, sewer flies, or filter flies. And contrary to what their name suggests, they don't actually "fly" as much as they hop from surface to surface. Drain flies surprisingly can live for up to three weeks, and new eggs can hatch every 48 hours or so. For these very reasons, you should act fast to eliminate drain flies for good using DIY home solutions or store-bought products.
Clean EnergyPosted by
Rental

5 Tips to Keep Your Chipper in Tip-Top Shape

This blog was adapted from its original version, "Chipper Maintenance: 5 Tips to Keep Your Chipper in Tip Top Shape," on the Barreto website with permission from the company. Getting the best result from your chipper requires some regular care and maintenance. In this article, we go step-by-step to show you how to keep your machine in the best operating shape for the next job.
Home & Gardenkevinszabojrplumbing.net

Signs of a Clogged Drain

Plumbing issues are not uncommon in homes across the country. As a homeowner, a common problem that people encounter is a clogged drain. Over time, pipes accumulate debris, like soap scum, hair, food particles, grease, oil, wipes, paper towels, non-flushable items, and tree roots that eventually lead to build-ups that cause clogs.
Technologydronedj.com

Here’s how to grease your FPV quadcopter to make it fly better

As FPV pilots we spend a lot of time building and tuning our drones. There are various tricks to get a quadcopter to fly super smoothly, from soft mounting to RPM filtering, but there’s a new trick on the block. Quadcopters are basically flying vibration machines. Over the past few...
Engineeringaaas.org

Robotic Thumb Changes How the Brain Sees the Hand

A robotic third thumb can change how the biological hand is represented in the brain. | Dani Clode Design and The Plasticity Lab, UCL. Participants using an extra thumb to go about their daily tasks readily adapted to the robotic appendage over five days, but the relationship between their brain and their biological hand changed over this period. The new study, published in the May 19 issue of Science Robotics, addresses key unresolved questions regarding human brain adaptation to augmentative devices.
TechnologyPosted by
Rental

Serious Labs MEWP Simulators Now Used by Energy Safety Canada

Serious Labs announced that Energy Safety Canada (ESC) has approved the use of its mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) VR training simulators, meeting a need for technologically modern and safe training methods. ESC, the safety association for Canada’s oil and gas industry, works with hundreds of authorized training providers (ATPs)...
CarsPosted by
Equipment Today

Kubota U48-5 Tight Tail Excavator

Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled its newest compact excavator, the U48-5, a tight tail swing model that builds upon Kubota’s U Series with a 5-ton, technology-forward machine packed with advanced features that deliver superior performance, enhanced comfort, and tech options for ultimate operator customization to meet every need and tackle every job.
CarsPosted by
Equipment Today

Ditch Witch MT26 Microtrencher

Ditch Witch has introduced the MT26 microtrencher. The attachment is part of a complete microtrenching system, along with the Ditch Witch RT80 ride-on trencher and HX75 vacuum excavator. With the MT26, operators can create a clean, deep, narrow trench in one easy pass and easily install cable deep enough to meet most requirements with minimal disruption to the surrounding infrastructure.
JobsPosted by
Rental

Choosing the Right Trencher for the Job

There are many factors to consider when selecting a trencher for the job, from applications and soil conditions to tires and technology. Different sizes and horsepower models are used for different tasks, whether it’s shoveling dirt, simple digging, cutting rock or installing various pipe sizes. The scope of the project...
Relationshipsarcamax.com

How To Ask A Man To Do Something

Always remember these six important rules when asking a man to do something:. 1. Make sure the man is conscious. 2. Crash the hard drive on his computer and line the bird cage with the sports section. 3. Be brief! Limit your nagging harangue to two, three hours, max. 4....
Environmentthemeateater.com

How to Predict Weather with Bear Grease

You can make bear grease by heating the lard off a bear until it liquifies into a usable oil. It’s highly valued because of its stable shelf life at room temperature and numerous applications. I’ve personally cooked, conditioned leather, lubricated metal, and made lye soap with it. Other folks use it as hair pomade, lamp fuel, and bug repellent. I gave a jar to a bowyer once for sealing bow wood. It was valued in frontier America because it didn’t go rancid as quickly as pork lard and was readily available.
AnimalsKTVB

Science Reveals How Much Dogs Change Our Brains

Most of us dog lovers already know why life is better with them, but is that knowledge based on just a feeling in our hearts or is there something else at work? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
HealthScience Daily

Escape from oblivion: How the brain reboots after deep anesthesia

Millions of surgical procedures performed each year would not be possible without the aid of general anesthesia, the miraculous medical ability to turn off consciousness in a reversible and controllable way. Researchers are using this powerful tool to better understand how the brain reconstitutes consciousness and cognition after disruptions caused...
Popular Mechanics

The Best Tool Bags to Keep your Tools Safe, Secure, and Organized

Tool boxes certainly have their place, but they’re not always the most practical option if you plan on frequently transporting your tools, and sometimes lack a decent amount of organizational options. This is where tool bags come into the picture. Their soft sides allow them to hold a range of tool sizes, and with padded handles, shoulder straps, and even rolling wheels, they’re mobile enough for carrying from room to room, out to the car, or around a job site. Plus, they’re usually designed with an assortment of exterior pockets, making it convenient to access your commonly used tools.