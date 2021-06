There are new owners of the RV park north of Lakeview and it has been renamed the Wild Goose Meadows RV Park. Martin and Gina Picke purchased the park, previously known as Base Camp RV Resort, from Jim and Ruth Norris, who made several refurbishments to the property when they purchased the lot in 2015 and turned it into a fully functional RV park. Before the Norrises purchased the property, it featured a pub and restaurant, which the Norris family turned into a clubhouse for groups to meet in.