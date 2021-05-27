Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Business internships post-pandemic could go virtual, on-site or both

By Jamie Herzlich jherzlich@aol.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany internship opportunities at companies were canceled last summer during the height of the pandemic and the ones that remained were largely virtual. This summer, as recovery continues, more than 40% of employers are planning to hold hybrid internship programs - a blend of virtual and in-person experiences, while more than a third will hold a program still exclusively virtual, according to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

