Business internships post-pandemic could go virtual, on-site or both
Many internship opportunities at companies were canceled last summer during the height of the pandemic and the ones that remained were largely virtual. This summer, as recovery continues, more than 40% of employers are planning to hold hybrid internship programs - a blend of virtual and in-person experiences, while more than a third will hold a program still exclusively virtual, according to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).www.newsday.com