Rochester, NH

500 U.S. flags to make Field of Honor at Rochester Common for Memorial Day weekend

Fosters Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER — Five hundred full-size American flags will fill the Rochester Common this Memorial Day weekend, a Field of Honor for all branches of the military. Each flag was purchased by a family member or friend, and will be adorned with a yellow silk ribbon identifying each veteran by name, branch of the military, rank and war served in, said Jeanne Grover, founder and president of Veterans for Vouchers, the nonprofit working with city officials to create the display.

