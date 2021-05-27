Vivobarefoot Tracker Forest ESC review: minimalist boots get a high-performance makeover
Launched May 2021, the Vivobarefoot Tracker Forest ESC boot is the second product in the brand's 'Extreme Survival Collection', joining the Tempest swimrun shoe. Vivobarefoot has a very clearly defined USP. This eco-conscious brand makes minimalist footwear that removes the extra padding and chunky soles found in most of today's best hiking boots for men and women to create thin-soled, wide, and flexible footwear that helps you connect with the earth.www.t3.com