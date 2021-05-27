Vivobarefoot Tracker Forest ESC review: minimalist boots get a high-performance makeover

Weighs 7.9 oz (225 g) for a US M9.0/ 7.0 oz (200 g) for a US W7.5. How many ska band members does it take to screw in a light bulb? Read to the end to find out!. JEREMY: One of 2020’s top shoes (it actually won our Best In Gear Award for the Best Overall Shoe of 2020), the Saucony Endorphin Speed is back with an updated, full NASCAR racing motif. While not much has changed with the midsole, the upper has some modifications in both design and aesthetics. Whether this was done as an homage to the first Fast and Furious movie premier 20 years ago, or because the designers were feeling nostalgic for the ska checkerboards at their last Reel Big Fish concert, or maybe a call back to some slip-on Vans, who can say! Anyway, the first thing you will notice is that the updated Endorphin line has some strong early 2000s vibes emanating from them. Love it or hate it, it’s here.