Salone del Mobile Scraps Branded Booths, and Other News

Forrester’s Canada Customer Experience Index (CX Index™), 2021, reveals the scores of 97 brands across nine industries. Our full report has a wealth of data at the brand and industry levels. In brief, when we compare only brands that we studied both at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and in 2021, the quality of Canadian CX remained stable at 68.6 points on our 100-point scale. In normal years, this lack of improvement wouldn’t be good news. However, during 2020 — when the COVID-19 pandemic caused customer needs and the operating environment to change in unprecedented ways — maintaining stable CX quality was an achievement. We also found that: