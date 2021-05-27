Cancel
Salone del Mobile Scraps Branded Booths, and Other News

By THE EDITORS
surfacemag.com
 6 days ago

The Design Dispatch offers expertly written and essential news from the design world crafted by our dedicated team. Think of it as your cheat sheet for the day in design delivered to your inbox before you've had your coffee. Subscribe now. Have a news story our readers need to see?...

www.surfacemag.com
what? watch stefano boeri and curators introduce the SUPERSALONE del mobile for september milan design week!

Plans for ‘supersalone’ — the new special event devised for salone del mobile.milano 2021 — have been announced and are underway. slated for milan design week from september 5-10, the new format sees five international collaborators working alongside curator stefano boeri to create displays across the fairgrounds, interspersed with various themed areas and itineraries.
Salone del Mobile returns this September as Supersalone

After repeated postponements and cancelations in the past 18 months, the Salone del Mobile will return this September with a consolidated program entitled Supersalone. The reformatted Milan furniture fair—usually the largest in the world—is being helmed by noted architect and curator Stefano Boeri with the support of five recognized curators and designers, including Andrea Caputo, Maria Cristina Didero, Anniina Koivu, Lukas Wegwerth, Marco Ferrari, and Elisa Pasqual, both of Studio Folder. This illustrious team is working hard to mount an event that will purportedly champion the northern Italian city’s standing within the global design industry, a sense of togetherness over competition, a closer connection to consumers, and a renewed focus on sustainability. Much like smaller design fair Biennial Interieur, this one-off event will reflect a more curated and stylized approach, the masterful incorporation of commercial, cultural, and institutional exhibitors within a single space.
Salone del Mobile: all you need to know about Milan Design Week 2021

Salone del Mobile returns between 5-10 September 2021. The Milan furniture fair is back after an 18 month hiatus with a special edition curated by Milanese architect Stefano Boeri. Here, we guide you through all there is to know about Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone. Salone del Mobile 2021: Supersalone...
