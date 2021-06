COVID Memorial Held Saturday)....The event was held at the First Responder's Park in El Centro. The park is located on Waterman Avenue in El Centroi, behind Fire Station Number 3. It was a joint cities and County of Imperial Evenrt hosted by the City of El Centro. During the event loved ones lost to COVID 19 were remembered. Mayors and other representatives from around the county spoke on how each individual community has handled the COVID pandemic for the past year. Many shared messages of hope, and discussed the importance of grieving those lost to the virus.