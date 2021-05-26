Vatican Issues a Street Art Stamp, Ends up Getting Sued
And artist in Rome is taking the Vatican. The court, a street artist from room has sued the Vatican for apparently using it's stylized image of Christ she had made on a bridge near the Vatican. She was shocked when she saw her image was used as the Vatican's Easter 2020 postage stamp without her knowledge or approval, unless you're Barbara's lawsuit was issued in a room court last month, accusing the Vatican City States telecommunications office of Wrongfully profiting off her creativity. Sabina Castle Franco CBS News.search.audioburst.com