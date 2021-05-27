Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau, NY

Outdoor entertainment is back: Here are the shows to see this summer on LI

By David J. Criblez, Daniel Bubbeo david.criblez@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entertainment scene on Long Island this summer is going to be a breath of fresh air compared to last year, especially considering how many live performances will be taking place outdoors. Unlike the summer of 2020, when neither the hills nor any other part of Nassau or Suffolk were...

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau, NY
Government
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Nassau, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
Suffolk County, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#Long Island#Fresh Air#The Sound Of Music#Live Entertainment#Music Concerts#Live Theater#Live Music#Live Performances#Northwell Health Theater#Cool Comedy#Jones Beach#Guide#Public Places#Complete Information#Welcome Back
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

A new garden graces World War I monument

The World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets boasts a restored and refurbished new garden in time for Memorial Day, thanks to the efforts of Suffolk County Historical Society executive director Victoria Berger and Home Depot. Berger noticed that recent road construction had severely...
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
Suffolk County, NYlongisland.com

Goat Yoga at Suffolk County Farm

"Enjoy yoga on the farm with our friendly goats is a fun twist to traditional flow. End your day in downward dog and some laughs. All levels are welcome to goat yoga. Taught by certified instructors from Cocomotion - check schedule for specific dates / instructor."
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Commack, NYNewsday

Donations steady for Glen Ciano Blood Drive at firehouse

A steady pace of blood donations came in Saturday for the annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive at the Commack Fire Department, organizers said. Rob Weisberg, a Commack firefighter and blood drive coordinator, said the turnout had been "nice and steady" by noon, with roughly 93 units of blood donated by that time. The goal was 222 units by the end of the day, a symbolic tribute to Suffolk Police Officer Glen Ciano, who was killed by a drunken driver on Feb. 22, 2009.
Cutchogue, NYeastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.14.21

• We’re expecting increasing clouds throughout the day today, with a high temperature near 72 degrees and a northwest wind 3 to 6 miles per hour. We’re expecting isolated showers before 10 p.m. tonight, with partly cloudy skies overnight and a low around 50. There’s a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with otherwise sunny skies and a high near 71. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Nassau, NYNewsday

What's New?: 'World War II Long Island," more

WORLD WAR II LONG ISLAND: The Homefront in Nassau and Suffolk by Christopher Verga. Did you know that during World War II, Long Island manufactured more fighter planes than anywhere else in the United States? Or that the United Nations established itself in a weapons factory based in Lake Success? They're just a few of the nuggets that are mined in this slender but fascinating look at Long Island's contribution to the war effort. (The History Press, $21.99)
Suffolk County, NYnorthforker.com

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 15

There’s no denying that the North Fork real estate market is hotter now than ever before. With that comes a constant influx of new homes hitting the market each week. Whether you’re looking for a traditional farmhouse with original character, a beachy cottage by the Bay, or a sprawling estate overlooking the Long Island Sound, this real estate market has you covered.
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
Nassau, NYNewsday

NY beaches, pools might get to 100% capacity

Cuomo considers lifting capacity limits at beaches, pools by July Fourth. State regulations currently stipulate that beaches and pools can open on Memorial Day with at least 6 feet of social distancing between visitors. But with the state's positivity rate falling Tuesday to just over 1%, Cuomo said the state is on track to lift limitations at all summer hot spots.
New York City, NYLong Island Business News

Islander fans to have fully vaccinated section at Coliseum

New York Islander fans who are fully vaccinated can sit in their own section at the playoff games, slated to begin on May 19. A full 50 percent of the Nassau Coliseum will be converted into a fully vaccinated fan section, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. In assigned, seated sections,...
Nassau, NYlongisland.com

Mother’s Day Market

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Central Nassau (UUCCN) invites you to enjoy an outdoor market on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend. We will sell flowers and baked goods, and independent vendors and craftspeople will sell great gifts to brighten your weekend and home. Flowers for your garden  and deck.