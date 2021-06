To the readers of Looking Back —This issue of the Courier contains a milestone, the 500th appearance of a column that began as a 16-week experiment in 2011. That spring, Petoskey News-Review reporter Steve Zucker was assigned as an interim Courier editor. I called to welcome him, with an invitation to investigate the Charlevoix Historical Society’s extensive photo archives should he need them. He was gobsmacked by what he found.