Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Workday continues growth across the board

By Steve Brooks
enterprisetimes.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscription Revenue of $1.03 Billion, Up 17.0% Year over Year. 24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog of$6.59 Billion, Up 19.5% Year over Year. Total Subscription Revenue Backlog of $10.08 Billion, Up 23.0% Year over Year. Operating loss was $38.3 million, or negative 3.3% of revenues, down from $144.5 million Year over Year...

www.enterprisetimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workday#Revenue Growth#Market Growth#Global Growth#Growing Revenue#Stronger Growth#Asm Global#Las Vegas Sands Corp#Hcm#Saks#Fhi#Werner Enterprise#Financial Management#Peakon#Mattel Five Below Inc#Bookings Growth#Enterprise Times#Q1#Strong Outlook Bookings#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Hewlett Packard Delivers Strong Q2 Results, Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results. Hewlett Packard is a multinational enterprise information technology company. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 1.5% in Tuesday’s extended trading session. Revenues of $6.7 billion surpassed the Street’s estimates of $6.62 billion and jumped 11% from the year-ago period...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Biometrics Market Sets the Table for Continued Growth

The Global Biometrics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. These insights also help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Some of the key players in the Global Biometrics market are Computer industry, Internet-related industries, Others NEC, Matrix System, Fujitsu, Nuance, Kaba Group, Innovatrics, SMUFS Bio & Secugen.
StocksStreet.Com

Rotation Back Into Growth and Speculative Names Continues to Grow

All of the major indices moved higher to wrap up the month of May, but the big question as we move into June is whether there will be more rotational action. Starting in mid-February, there was a vicious rotation out of growth and speculative favorites and into value, financials, oil, and other groups. Sectors such as biotechnology, gambling, SPACs, cryptos, cannabis, etc., were hit hard, but they finally started to find a bottom about two weeks ago and have turned up.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Workday: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) fell 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were up 97.73% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.73. Revenue of $1,175,000,000 up by 15.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Toll Brothers Rises as Guidance Strengthened Across the Board

Investing.com -- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL ) rose almost 3% after reporting stellar results and stronger guidance. Earnings per share of $1.01 for the fiscal second quarter bested the forecast of 79 cents on sales of $1.9 billion, which surpassed the expected $1.77 billion, according to data compiled by Investing.com.
Businesscrbjbizwire.com

Knowledge Capital Group Continues to Experience Growth

Dustin Yazell has joined Knowledge Capital Group (KCG) as a Senior Consultant. He brings 9 years of healthcare industry experience across the payor and provider spectrum. Prior to joining KCG, Yazell worked for five years at Providence Health and Services in Portland, Oregon, a $25B not-for-profit hospital and healthcare organization. During this time, he served as the Director for Strategic Planning and reported directly to the CEO. His work on their health plan subsidiary improved their financial stability with a $75M turnaround during his first two years and integrated the acquisition of a twenty-hospital system into the Providence organization. In addition to Integrated Delivery System experience, Yazell has also worked for Humana for four years, a Fortune 100 health insurance organization. In this role, he developed their Medicaid service line into a $3B annual revenue line of business, winning 7 state contracts during a four-year period.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Was today's dump a prerequisite for continued growth?

The market has faced a deep correction as all top 10 coins are located in the red zone. Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen the least among them, going down by 18% over the last 24 hours. Top coins by CoinMarketCap. BTC/USD. The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 15% since...
Economymartechseries.com

Firework Announces New Advisory Board to Drive Growth

Firework, the leading short video web stories platform for digital publishers, businesses, and media buyers, announced the formation of a strategic committee of advisors. This advisory board consisting of pioneers from the media industry and thought leaders in the digital marketing, advertising, e-commerce, and livestream spaces will work closely with leadership teams to shape strategy and business priorities. Their additions underscore Firework’s mission to disrupt the monopoly that the big tech walled gardens have on short video web stories content.
Stocksinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Winners Across The Board For Global Markets

Beta risk made everyone look brilliant last week. Not a bad way to start a long US holiday weekend. No matter where you turned, markets posted gains the past week, based on our standard 16-fund global opportunity set through today’s close (Friday, May 28). Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSE:ILF) and iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) led the way.
Industrydcvelocity.com

LMI: Strong growth persists across logistics market

Tight market conditions continued across the logistics industry in May, as supply chain companies worked to meet sustained consumer demand in the wake of the pandemic, according to the latest Logistics Manager’s Index (LMI) report, released Tuesday. The LMI registered 71.3 in May, down 3.2 points from April’s reading but...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Conference Board: Economy’s upward trend to continue

An important metric bodes well for the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic. The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the United States increased by 1.6% in April to 113.3, following a 1.3% increase in March and a 0.1% increase in February. “With April’s large monthly gain to start...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

LevelJump Announces Record Revenues from Operations; Q1 Revenue increase of 21.6%; Q1 2021 Earnings and Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Unexpected Growth Seen in Public Cloud Service Market from 2021 to 2027

The latest business intelligence report on Public Cloud Service market report includes comprehensive market analysis on the untapped opportunities that has emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it provides key insights on the creative strategies that are being implemented by major industry players amidst the pandemic. The comprehensive representing the current landscape and important ridges for market forecast, growth trend. This report is a whole guide for new aspirants to understand the trending values and Public Cloud Service Market future trends.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bursa opens lower across the board ahead of total lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Bursa Malaysia opened the week in the red across the board on cautious market sentiment ahead of the total lockdown nationwide to be implemented beginning tomorrow on the back of higher COVID-19 cases. At 9.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 23.64 points,...
Stocksstatereviewer.com

Workday Inc. (WDAY) is trading at $237.07 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.21% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $234.97 before closing at $237.07. Intraday shares traded counted 2.16 million, which was -35.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.59M. WDAY’s previous close was $236.57 while the outstanding shares total 241.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.79, with weekly volatility at 2.45% and ATR at 6.97. The WDAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $162.66 and a $282.77 high.
Politicswnax.com

Council of Economic Advisors Sees Continued Growth

The Governors Council of Economic Advisors held their quarterly meeting this week and heard a briefing on the states finances and talked about future projections. Board member, David Chicoine, says finding enough workers continues to be a major issue…. Chicoine, former President of South Dakota State University, says the state...
Stocksactionforex.com

Crypto Crash Update: Panic-Selling Across the Board, Coinbase Record Low

Oh how the tables have turned on Elon Musk and his Tesla’s Bitcoin investment. Bitcoin has now fallen over 50% from record highs and erased away all the price gains that happened after the February 8th Tesla announcement that they would put bitcoin on its balance sheet and accept it as a form of payment. It got ugly fast for bitcoin after Musk focused too much on Dogecoin and suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin on environmental concerns.
Grocery & Supermaketmeatpoultry.com

Walmart sees continued growth in e-commerce, grocery

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Strong grocery sales and continued e-commerce growth in the first quarter led Walmart Inc. to raise its outlook for the year. The company now expects earnings per share and operating income in the United States to increase in the high single digits. Walmart’s net income in the...
Businessadtechdaily.com

VideoAmp Raises $75M in Committed Financing from Capital IP

LOS ANGELES — Software and data platform, VideoAmp, has secured a total of $50M of non-dilutive debt financing from Capital IP with the ability to draw up to $25M in further capital. The funding will further accelerate VideoAmp’s leadership position in planning, measurement, optimization and currency solutions for the convergent TV ecosystem. As the consumer video viewership landscape continues to fragment and the need for an infrastructure that unifies linear TV, streaming and digital media audiences intensifies, VideoAmp is positioned as the solution for advertisers, agencies and media owners, redefining how media is valued, bought and sold.
MarketsSentinel

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2027

The research report published by RMoz on the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2019 – 2027. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.