Workday continues growth across the board

Dustin Yazell has joined Knowledge Capital Group (KCG) as a Senior Consultant. He brings 9 years of healthcare industry experience across the payor and provider spectrum. Prior to joining KCG, Yazell worked for five years at Providence Health and Services in Portland, Oregon, a $25B not-for-profit hospital and healthcare organization. During this time, he served as the Director for Strategic Planning and reported directly to the CEO. His work on their health plan subsidiary improved their financial stability with a $75M turnaround during his first two years and integrated the acquisition of a twenty-hospital system into the Providence organization. In addition to Integrated Delivery System experience, Yazell has also worked for Humana for four years, a Fortune 100 health insurance organization. In this role, he developed their Medicaid service line into a $3B annual revenue line of business, winning 7 state contracts during a four-year period.