Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC), while being one of the most successful original altcoins, has generally been overlooked by crypto investors over the past couple of years. However, in 2017, Litecoin was on top of the world for many reasons. For one, it enjoyed a comfortable position within the list of the top10 cryptocurrencies. For another, the coin’s founder, Charlie Lee, was one of the most popular crypto personalities on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), able to move markets with a single tweet.