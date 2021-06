We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. OnePlus casually announced news phones this morning during morning coffee, though each is in the Nord range and not up in the flagship realm we tend to hangout in. The first is the Nord CE 5G, which won’t come to the US, but the second phone will. Dubbed OnePlus Nord N200 5G, this is indeed a follow-up to the Nord N100 and will be cheap.