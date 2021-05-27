Infinite Flight Adds 3D Buildings and New Cloud Layers with Version 21.1

S. W. Zeng, C. J. Li, L. E. Chow, Y. Cao, Z. T. Zhang, C. S. Tang, X. M. Yin, Z. S. Lim, J. X. Hu, P. Yang, A. Ariando. The origin of high-Tc superconductivity remains an enigma even though tremendous research effort and progress have been made on cuprate and iron pnictide superconductors. Aiming to mimic the cuprate-like electronic configuration of transition metal, superconductivity has been recently found in nickelates. This discovery hallmarks a new era in the search and understanding of the high-Tc superconductivity. However, unlike the cuprate and iron pnictide, in which the superconductivity was initially found in a compound containing La, the superconductivity in the nickelate has only been observed in Nd- and Pr-based compounds. This raises a central question of whether the f electron of the rare-earth element is critical for superconductivity in the nickelates. Here, we report the observation of superconductivity in infinite-layer Ca-doped LaNiO2 (La1-xCaxNiO2) thin films and construct their phase diagram. Unlike the metal-insulator transition in Nd- and Pr-based nickelates, the undoped and underdoped La1-xCaxNiO2 thin films are entirely insulating from 300 down to 2 K. A superconducting dome is observed from 0.15.