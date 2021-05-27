Cancel
Infinite Flight Adds 3D Buildings and New Cloud Layers with Version 21.1

By Calum Martin
fselite.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile flight simulation platform Infinite Flight has been updated to version 21.1 and now includes 3D buildings and all-new cloud layers. Described as their “most ambitious update ever,” those who use Infinite Flight can now get an even more immersive experience when whizzing around the world on their mobile device.

