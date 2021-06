I have a Kenwwod head unit in my car which has wireless Android Auto connection and it works really well with my Pixel 5. To activate and see the Google maps on my head unit screen, I have to press the Google Maps icon, I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that if you have Anddoid Auto wireless connection, when you get in the car, the head unit will automatically open Google Maps and that's what you will see on the head unit straight away.