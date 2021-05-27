Cancel
On Gardening: A pyromaniac for torch lilies

By NORMAN WINTER
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Sitting on the couch sometime last winter with my trusty perennial catalogue in hand, I gawked over the Pyromania Red Hot Pokers, or torch lilies. We grew Red Hot Pokers at the Columbus Botanical Garden and at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden in Savannah. Why not at The Garden Guy’s house?

