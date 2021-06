It's become one of the best community events of the year for the Seacoast. The annual Cycle the Seacoast with the American Lung Association. People from all over the Northeast take part, and this year has extra-special meaning. You may already know that the American Lung Association supports millions of people with lung diseases, like COPD, asthma, and lung cancer — the #1 cancer killer in the United States. But this past year, COVID has been added to the list. COVID-19 is, of course, a respiratory virus that affects the lungs, and the American Lung Association has launched a 25 million dollar initiative to end COVID-19. This is where YOU come in with the virtual Cycle the Seacoast event!