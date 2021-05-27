Latino film fest, N.J. faire, Fords on display, a Spring Thing, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Memorial Day Weekend marks the official end of COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, following Delaware and New Jersey, who have already announced the easing of most coronavirus protocols. Philadelphia has slated June 11 as the day for a full reopening in the city. In the most encouraging sign of the city and region’s recovery, Jay-Z announced Wednesday that Made in America, Philadelphia’s two-day music festival now in its 10th year, will return to the Parkway on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4 and 5. No lineup has yet been announced but tickets are on sale now.whyy.org