Philadelphia, PA

Latino film fest, N.J. faire, Fords on display, a Spring Thing, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

WHYY
 6 days ago
Memorial Day Weekend marks the official end of COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, following Delaware and New Jersey, who have already announced the easing of most coronavirus protocols. Philadelphia has slated June 11 as the day for a full reopening in the city. In the most encouraging sign of the city and region’s recovery, Jay-Z announced Wednesday that Made in America, Philadelphia’s two-day music festival now in its 10th year, will return to the Parkway on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4 and 5. No lineup has yet been announced but tickets are on sale now.

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Mysterious neighborhood war memorial reconnects WWI vet’s family

The story of the memorial for Cpl. James Cochran shows that it may only take one man to honor the dead, but it takes a village to remember them. For decades, Joel Spivak has spent Memorial Day bouncing among obscure war memorials in Philadelphia. He packs the trunk of his car with a broom and a boombox, and drives around to clean and remember spots that have become mostly forgotten.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
WHYY

Jocelyn Crosby

Jocelyn Crosby is a Lancaster, Pa based flutist and graduated from Temple University. This is an original arrangement of public domain “Dona Nobis Pacem,” which translates to “Grant Us Peace”. This trio was released on New Years Day to wish us all a much better year in 2021. Jocelyn just began her YouTube channel, Home Studio by Jocelyn Crosby, to forge connections during a time of distancing.
MinoritiesPosted by
WHYY

Artist’s Black Wall Street project is about Tulsa 100 years ago — and today

Artist Paul Rucker is fearless when it comes to taking on terrible moments in American history. “The work that I do evolves mostly around the things I was never taught about,” Rucker explains. Over Zoom, he’s discussing his work in progress, Three Black Wall Streets, which evokes and honors the achievements of Black entrepreneurs and visionaries who created thriving spaces of possibility and sanctuary after the end of the Civil War.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philly gamers, rejoice: Parks & Rec to include esports in future programming

Bryan Dedmon never used to participate in activities at his local recreation center. The 15-year-old West Philadelphia native was simply never interested in any of the activities offered by the city. That is, until Philly’s Parks & Rec department announced in January that, in lieu of in-person events due to the city’s COVID protocols, they’d be hosting an NBA 2K21 tournament, the first time the city had ever put on an esports event.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philadelphia COVID restrictions will be lifted ahead of schedule, as cases continue to decline

City officials announced that all Safer-at-Home Restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday, June 2. The repeal comes after Philadelphia reported the lowest number of new cases since September 2020 with percent positive rates below 3 percent. Residents can expect an end to COVID capacity limits, distancing rules, and more, but will still have to mask up indoors and get their dining orders in before the 11 p.m. last call.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

As Philadelphia works to tackle climate change, a question emerges: Is PGW on board?

Julie Greenberg, a climate and racial justice advocate who works with the interfaith grassroots group POWER, has a vision for Philadelphia’s energy future: GeoMicroDistricts, or a network of underground pipes carrying water, shared by homes in a single block or neighborhood, powered by the region’s abundant geothermal energy. High-density polyethylene distribution lines would transport water, instead of gas, to heat pumps inside the homes, providing heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer.
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.