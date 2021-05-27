No good reason for recalls

After a string of good news about the coronavirus—cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to fall—lately there has been concerning news, as the new Delta variant is proving more transmissible, leaving people, especially the unvaccinated, in peril. Although he has warned about this variant recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also appeared on Kara Swisher's Sway podcast, published this morning, to talk about another threat possible in the future. Read on to see how you might be in danger, and how to protect yourself—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.