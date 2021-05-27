Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

No good reason for recalls

By TO Acorn Staff
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re going to recall a person like Gavin Newsom or Linda Parks, you need a good reason. They have done nothing wrong but honor the state’s guidelines to protect not only our health but our environment. They’ve committed no crime but displayed a huge commitment and great work ethic...

www.toacorn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Parks
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Fran Freedle: Recall Newsom

You just can’t make this stuff up. Gov. Gavin Newsom misrepresented his accomplishments and even disinvested in wildfire prevention by an astounding 690% regarding the number of acres treated with fuel breaks and prescribed burns, according to CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom. The media, normally favoring Newsom, stated that “Newsom’s wildfire response has faltered as he slashed $150 million from CalFire’s wildfire prevention budget.” A fact he can’t deny.
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

There Are Many Good Reasons for Kids to Get the COVID Vaccine

Last Updated: June 14, 2021. MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents need to know that COVID-19 shots are safe and effective for kids age 12 and older, an expert says. While the Pfizer vaccine is approved in the United States for emergency use in this age group, parents...
Public HealthAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Good reasons to keep wearing masks

In a recent Morning Call article by Paul Muschick (May 7) concerning the lifting of mask requirements, Paul wrote, “We can’t wear masks forever.” I say, “Yes you can!”. People wear all sorts of medical devices every day such as glasses, hearing aids and insulin pumps. All of these are...
Watsonville, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Acosta vote on interns another reason for recall

Amid a national teacher shortage, last week PVUSD Trustee Acosta voted to make it even more challenging to put a quality teacher in every classroom. With hard-to-staff positions in areas like special education and science, schools occasionally turn to teacher interns after efforts to recruit a fully credentialed teacher come up empty. Interns are qualified with a college degree in their field and work toward their full credential while they teach. With astonishing bad judgment, Acosta voted against this practice at the last school board meeting. That would force schools to hire a revolving door of emergency subs, who step in for a day or two when a teacher is ill.
Religionicr.org

Reasonable Service

“I beseech you therefore...by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” (Romans 12:1-2)
Public Healthinsidetime.org

Covid recall

I got released on the 15th of January 2020, and unfortunately the pandemic struck and there was little we could do about it except keep 6-foot away from others and wear a mask. In the hostel I was placed in I abided by the rules. Me and my mate ended up recalled to prison for breaching these Covid rules.
Congress & Courtsdatechguyblog.com

Mazie Hirono, Stupidity, Honesty and a Touch of Irony

Who is stupider? A stupid person or the people who elect a stupid person to high office?. That was my thought when I saw the thread concerning this exchange at Town Hall. However while that phrase came to mind I think this isn’t a case of stupidity, it’s a case of honesty.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Troubles Ahead for the Unvaccinated

A study on brain tissue identified changes in the brain in COVID-19 patients, including loss of grey matter. Possible long-term effects of COVID-19 and its variants include brain pathologies and cognitive deficits. The long-lasting cost to society of post-COVID cognitive impairment could be suicides, crimes, and failed friendships. Long before...
Scienceeatthis.com

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Disturbing News

After a string of good news about the coronavirus—cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to fall—lately there has been concerning news, as the new Delta variant is proving more transmissible, leaving people, especially the unvaccinated, in peril. Although he has warned about this variant recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also appeared on Kara Swisher's Sway podcast, published this morning, to talk about another threat possible in the future. Read on to see how you might be in danger, and how to protect yourself—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sterling, COSterling Journal-Advocate

WESTFALL: Recall

Depending upon which syllable is emphasized, the word “recall” has two distinct and very different meanings. Place the emphasis on the second syllable, and the word denotes some sort of thought or memory from the past, (such as, I recall the summer of 1969 and Woodstock…) Place the emphasis on the first syllable, however, and the word takes on a different meaning.
Small Businesssavecalifornia.com

Gavin Newsom’s raw deal: No normalcy for small businesses

The new Gavin Newsom & Cal/OSHA “rule” regarding working Californians on masks and “jabs” is the worst in California and the USA. And it deserves your vigorous resistance. In response, I call upon all reasonable and fair California employers to NOT comply with the unscientific, illogical, unconstitutional “order” that will...
Sacramento, CALake County Record Bee

Governor Newsom, legislative leaders announce eviction moratorium extension

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders of both the Senate and the Assembly today announced a proposed extension of California’s statewide evictions moratorium, and an increase in compensation for California’s rent relief program. The three-party agreement on AB 832 – which extends the current eviction moratorium through Sept....
Little Rock, ARnwaonline.com

OPINION | MASTERSON ONLINE: Flap over 'Clinton' change

In 1999 the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Bowen Law School established an endowed professorship called the "Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy." It's since been available for a five-year term to UALR faculty members who apply, though held solely since inception by soon-to-retire Professor John DiPippa. I'm...
California StateGV Wire

California Lawmakers Seek to Remove ‘He’ From State Laws

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom was searching for a new attorney general earlier this year, state Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan looked up the job requirements and made a surprising discovery: In many instances, the law assumed the attorney general is a man. Sprinkled throughout the state code were references to “he”...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Gavin Newsom Recall: Only 43 People Withdrew Their Signatures From Petition

Just 43 Californians chose to withdraw their signatures from a petition demanding the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom, and the recall election will go ahead later this year. There was a 30-day period for signatories to withdraw their names from the petition to recall the Democratic governor, but only a negligible number of people chose to do so. The number of verified signatures now stands at over 1.7 million.
California StatePosted by
CNN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom to face recall election

(CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a recall election, marking just the second time in state history that a special election will be held to recall a sitting governor. State officials confirmed Wednesday that a recall election will proceed after just 43 people withdrew their signatures from...
Immigrationyournewsnet.com

Abbott Sends Out Border-Related Messages That Have Bigger Meaning

Texas Governor Greg Abbott puts out calls for the state to address the border crisis. One is to jailers to assist with increased border arrests and another is for county judges to complete border budget forecast forms. And expert explains the real statement the governor was making. Governor Abbott was...