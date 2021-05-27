Cancel
Nick Lachey wins The Masked Singer

By Celebretainment
news-graphic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Lachey has won 'The Masked Singer'. The 98 Degrees singer was revealed to be Piglet after he triumphed ahead of Chameleon and Black Swan - who were Wiz Khalifa and Jojo respectively - on Wednesday's (26.05.21) season finale. And Nick explained he'd signed up for the show for his...

